- Advertisement -

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Tuesday restated the commitment of his administration to improve the capacity of teachers in the state through regular training and re-training.

Tambuwal made the remark at a 3-Day Training Workshop organised for Head Teachers of primary and Junior secondary schools in Sokoto.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Jabbi Kilgore, said the measure was necessary in order to provide quality education in the state.

“Training and retraining of teachers is necessary so as to successfully achieve the desired objective in education in the state.

The workshop which was organised by SUBEB in collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), was aimed at building the capacity of the beneficiaries in the state.

Tambuwal said the state government would continue to give priority attention to the education sector to ensure effective teaching/ learning in the schools.

“As such, for the third year running, the education sector got the highest budgetary allocation of over N67.5 billion, representing 26.1 per cent of the total estimates.

“So with the attention given to teachers welfare, quality and commitment will surely improve the standard of our learning environment in the state.

“I believe with the highly resource persons to conduct this workshop, we will successfully achieve the desired need of improving the capacity of our teachers, ” he said.

The Governor called on the participants to make the best use of the opportunity to improve their knowledge and ensure the success of the training.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, commended the state government efforts toward providing quality education in the state.

Adamu, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Prof. Joy Eyisi, said “the Sokoto state government effort in ensuring qualitative education could not be over emphasized.

“This will go a long way in ensuring quality education for the citizens and enable more productive and developed society, ” she said.

The Executive Chairman SUBEB, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, expressed appreciation to state government for its support to ensure the success of the workshop.

“It is my sincere hope that the participants will utilise the knowledge gained from the training to improve the standard of education in the state. ”

He said the board had planned to train over 3,000 teachers to be selected from across the 23 local government areas in the state.