The National Examination Council (NECO) on Tuesday made history by releasing the results of the November/December Senior School Certificate Examination it conducted between November and December 2017 in a record 38 days.

In the past, NECO had released the results 80 days after the conduct of the last paper, a situation that had hampered admission into tertiary institutions by successful candidates.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, who announced the results in Minna, Niger State, said of the 42,429 candidates that sat for the examination, 24,098 representing 56.79 per cent passed with five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

Prof. Uwakwe also said 32,917 candidates passed with five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, adding that 32,701 candidates passed at credit level and above in Mathematics and 29,258 scored credit and above in English Language.

The Registrar said the examination body recorded a marginal decrease in the number of malpractices with 4,425 cases representing 5.9 per cent.