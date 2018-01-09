- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State Branch, on Tuesday, directed all doctors in the state, both in the public and private opractice, to embark on a three-day strike from Wednesday (January 10) to protest the alleged unfair treatment of doctors in Lautech Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

NMA chairman in the state, Dr. Mojisola Atalabi, who disclosed this during a press conference, in Ibadan, however, said only emergencies would be attended to during the strike, adding that the South West zonal executive of NMA would also hold a crucial meeting on the issue.

The association also directed the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN) and Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, to proceed on immediate and indefinite total strike.

Atalabi, who noted that the strike was declared with the knowledge and permission of National President of NMA, Prof. Mike Ogirima, stated that the Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led government, few days ago, sacked 256 members of staff, transferred another 299 to different parts of Oyo State, redeployed 55 resident doctors, and transferred six consultants.

The association, however, placed eight demands before the state government that included immediate reversal of redeployment of resident doctors that should be allowed to continue with their training unconditionally, reversal of salary to full payment that should include skipping and relativity, proper funding of residency programme for effective and qualitative training.