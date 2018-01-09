- Advertisement -

The Jigawa command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has recorded 1,204 criminal and civil cases in 2017 in the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s commandant Alhaji Muhammad Abdu Durumin iya while reviewing the activities of the command in 2017 in Dutse, the state capital said “this is the highest crime rate ever recorded in the history of the state.”

Alhaji Muhammad Abdu Durumin iya explained that the command in the year recovered over N23 million from Aforementioned disputes.

According to him “a total of 1,204 cases were recorded 321 are criminal and 883 are Civil cases.”

He said 34 out of the 321 criminal cases are transferred to relevant security agencies for further investigation, “180 cases are convicted while 107 are pending.”

Alhaji Durumin Iya stated further that “over N23 million was recovered from the aforementioned disputes and handed over to the lawful owners.”

He described inadequate operational vehicles and office accommodation at local government level among others logistics as the commands challenges.