Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has sworn in, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, as the new Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Governor Yari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi, charged the new commissioner to discharge his responsibilities bearing in mind that the state also operates the Sharia legal system.

“As a seasoned administrator, the state government has strong confidence in your ability to make positive contributions to the department of our state,” he said.

In his response, Dankande, who is the immediate past state Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), and a three times Chairman of Bakura Local Government Council, assured that he would not fail the people or government of the state.

In a related development, Governor Yari has also approved the appointment of seven Permanent Secretaries in to the state civil service.

A statement signed by the State Head of Service (HoS), Malam Mujitaba Isah said the appointment are with immediate effects.

The appointees are Dr Habib Yelwa, Arc. Buhari Abdulkarim, Aliyu Bello Maradun and Muhammad Kabir Sani.

Others are Sanusi Alhaji Mode, Garba Altine Dauran and Muhammad Adam.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly also, on Monday, broke its recess and held a special sitting where it screened and confirmed the new commissioner nominee, Alhaji Dankande Gamji, whose name was submitted to it on Sunday.

Dankande’s name, according to the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, was submitted to the assembly via a letter signed by the Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi and dated 7/1/2018.