Enugu State Government says it has reinforced security at approach points into the state as well as border communities to check infiltration by hoodlums.

Commissioner for Information, Ogbuagu Anikwe, disclosed this in Enugu on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Anikwe said that the move was due to a security report which revealed that Enugu was becoming a safe haven for undesirable elements due to its serenity and excellent security.

“We got security report that because Enugu is a safe and secure environment, a number of undesirable elements will commit crimes in nearby states and come to enjoy their loots here.

“We are taking this thing seriously because of what happened in River State on New Year day where several people lost their lives.

“One of the ring leaders of that violence was actually traced to Enugu State,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government had to promptly respond to the report to ensure that such incursion was checked.

Anikwe said that the security agencies had given tips on how to identify such undesirable elements.

“From what the security agencies are telling us, it is very easy to spot people who are enjoying loots from sources that are not easily identifiable,” he said.

The Commissioner appealed to residents of the state, especially landlords, to be conscious of their environment.

“If you see people who are doing something suspiciously, report to the authorities immediately,” he said.

Anikwe, however, said that there was no need for panic as the state government had taken necessary measures to check the trend.

He said that the state government had done what was required to ensure that residents of the state continued to enjoy peace.

“Security has been reinforced especially at the approach points and border communities,” Anikwe said.