The Federal Government and Benue State Government have agreed to work in harmony to contain the wanton killings by the Fulani herdsmen across the country, warning that anyone involved in perpetuating violence would be arrested and prosecuted.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who briefed newsmen alongside his Taraba, Darius Ishaku, after about seven hours closed-door meeting, insisted that ranching remained the best option tackling the farmers and herdsmen crises in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the Federal Government has deployed more soldiers and other security agencies to the state, in addition to aerial surveillance to contain the gruesome killings.

He said there was no going back on the anti-grazing law his state, stressing anyone found rearing livestock in the open in Benue would be dealt with accordingly.

The security meeting had governors of Nasarawa, Kaduna, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue State.

Speaking shortly after the meeting which lasted for over seven hours, the governor urged Nigerians collaborate with the federal government and states in order to adopt ranching as the lawfully recognised method of rearing livestock in the country to end frequent crises between herdsmen and farmers.

He also urged Nigerians not to politicise the crises, while adding that anyone who is found guilty will be apprehended by security agencies.