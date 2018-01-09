- Advertisement -

Sen. Magnus Abe, representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, on Tuesday condemned the killing of 20 persons in some communities in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

Abe made the condemnation in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Parry Benson, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, no fewer than 20 people were killed on Jan.5; several houses were burnt in the past few days following coordinated attacks by suspected cultists in Asarama, Unyeada and Ajakajak communities.

Abe expressed his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives, property and those injured during the attacks.

The Lawmaker called on the security agencies to work round the clock and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to book.

“Every life is precious and no one has the right to take the life of another, because all lives belong to God, the Creator.

“I pray that God will give strength to all families directly affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Abe appealed to all Rivers communities to be good neighbours, provide security and comfort to any displaced persons that fled to their communities for safety.

“We must find strength to stand together and defeat this evil,” he said.