Students of the University of Ibadan, UI, heaved a sigh of relief as the much awaited second semester examination commenced yesterday. Also, people went about their normal activities on the campus without any form of harassment.

It would be recalled that the institution’s management assured members of the public over the weekend that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the commencement of the examination despite the on-going non teaching staff strike.

Newsmen who monitored the examination reported that as at 9am, students were busy in various examination halls adding that the examination went without any hitch.

Though there was no visible presence of security, it was gathered that the campus had plain cloth security personnel in a large number ready to forestall any breach of the peace in any form.

Some of the students who spoke to newsmen expressed happiness for the commencement of the examination which they believe would soon bring the long and boring session to an end.

A final year student in the Faculty of Education, Tosin Oloyede, said,“I am so happy that at last we have commenced the second semester’s exam.

This is the best that can happen to the students. Now I know that in the next three weeks, I am a graduate. I wish the government can take education serious and help to avert crisis that will unnecessarily elongate the years of the students on campus”.

Some of them however showed concern that electricity and water supply is not available in some of the halls of residence hoping that the management would do something quickly as it promised basic comfort for the students while the examination lasted.

In a release credited to the institution’s Campus journalists, it was stated that several of the alleged parties meant to disrupt the examination said they did not plan to do so.