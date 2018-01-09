- Advertisement -

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum yesterday demanded the immediate removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris Kpotum over his ‘unguarded comments regarding the recent killings in Benue State.’

The forum also expressed displeasure over the seeming official indifference in arresting and prosecuting the perpetuators.

In a statement, the spokesmen of the forum, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, condemned the horrible images of the wanton killings perpetrated by the herdsmen, who later addressed a press conference, to justify their action.

The forum said it was also embarrassing that Kpotum, who ordinarily should have gone after the perpetrators, has been making excuses for the murderers.

They also accused the IGP of making insensitive remarks after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday.

The forum faulted Kpotum, who said the incident was obviously a communal crisis.

The forum that also has Senator Bassey Henshaw of South-South; Prof. Chigozie Ogbu of South East and Dr. Isuwa Dogo of Middle Belt, further said: “We consider the above remarks highly unbecoming of the police officer in Nigeria who should enforce the law against murderers. And it has shown clearly what the lopsided appointments into security forces can cause.

“A multi-ethnic society requires a reflection of its plurality in the leadership of its security apparatus so that the type of balance required can be provided at all times. We must also express our reservations about the deafening silence by the President about these killings, as we are yet to hear a word directly from him over these cold-blooded murders, which many have seen as reprisals over the outlawing of open-grazing of cattle in Benue State.”