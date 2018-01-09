- Advertisement -

The federal government has reportedly banned the open grazing of cattle in the country.

The ban is coming days after suspected herdsmen attacked two communities in Benue state.

According to The Nation, the decision to ban the group was reached after a meeting of a federal government delegation, security agencies and five governors.

Samuel Ortorm, Benue state governor, was said to have made the decision known in a communique issued after the meeting.

“The meeting noted that all animal farmers must ranch their cattle and livestock for better productivity. It also observed the existing synergy between the security agencies and between the states and the Federal Government,” Ortom was quoted as saying.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted for hours, was attended by the governors of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger and Taraba states, and heads of security agencies.

Ortom also said it was agreed at the meeting that Nigerians should desist from hate speeches that were fuelling the crisis.

He urged Nigerians to see it as a national challenge that demanded the efforts of all to be checked.

“As you can see all the governors of the states where we have the most challenging security problem are here,” Ortom said.

“We have dialogued; we have looked at the problem with the security chiefs and appreciated each other.

“One thing that is central is that we have agreed that killing in any form is not allowed; security men must apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

“There is no point politicising these killings; it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to eliminate the criminality that is resulting in the killings.”

Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture, has said the federal government will establish cattle colonies across the country to curb increasing cases of clashes between farmers and herdsmen.