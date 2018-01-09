- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army on Monday unveiled a new trick used by the Boko Haram insurgents to evade air detection and bombardments by troops.

The revelation was made by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman.

Usman said the insurgents now roof their buildings with “mud and coated sugar”.

He said based on this discovery, the military will soon apprehend more Boko Haram commanders.

He said: “The Boko Haram terrorists’ trick of evading air raids has been uncovered by the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole. The terrorists perfected the survival trick to continue their nefarious activities through their enticement, deceit and propaganda. These tricks were decoded through credible intelligence.

“The insurgents deployed special roofing techniques to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force. They resort to roofing their buildings and hideouts with a mixture of coated sugar and mud so that the roof will not reflect when there is sunshine. Decisive measures have been taken to deal with this deception.”

Usman said a factional Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and was no more a threat to the troops.

He said: “There is also no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat. He is waiting for his waterloo. We reliably learnt that some misguided persons, particularly youths, are getting conscripted into the sect through enticements.

“The factions have recruiters all over the country, especially in the North-East. However, their clearing house for such conscripts is at Potiskum, Yobe State. Efforts are ongoing to track those involved.”