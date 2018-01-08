- Advertisement -

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, on Monday resumed from their Christmas and New Year holidays as academic activities start in all the faculties in the university.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife, that academic activities on the campus resumed in earnest as students had started receiving lectures immediately.

He however urged the students to face their studies with all seriousness and shun any social vices that could disrupt the academic session.

Meanwhile, Mr Wole Odewumi, the Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) told NAN that the NASU strike would continue in spite of the resumption of the students.

Odewumi said that the university authorities had called the unions to a meeting last Wednesday to discuss the issue of students’ resumption.

He said that the union disagreed with the management on their invitation to the meeting because they were not informed when the students weent on vacation on Dec. 6, 2017.

The NASU Chairman explained that the union gave concession to the management because of the students’ welfare and to give peace a chance.

He said that electricity and water supply had been restored to halls of residence, two doctors, nurses and medical officers were allowed to render skeletal services at the campus health centres.

“If there is any emergency, the patient will be referred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife, for proper medical treatment.

Odewumi added that there would be no administrative work in the university until the Federal Government took the necessary steps as promised to meet the demands of the non-academic workers.

Adeola Ojo, a 200 Level Accounting student thanked God for the New Year, saying she was happy when she heard that students would resume on campus on Monday.

Ojo appealed to the Federal Government to look into the requests of the NASU so that the academic session would run smoothly.