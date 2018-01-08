- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Monday that one of its fighter plane engaged in the counter insurgency operations in the north east has crashed.

Although no live was lost in the ill fated crash which occurred earlier today, the NAF, says the aircraft, an Mi-17 Helicopter, suffered a significant damage in the crash.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, who made this known in a statement, said already the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered the constitution of a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

Adesanya, in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

“The incident, which occurred today, 8 January 2018, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter.

“There was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incident. “The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”