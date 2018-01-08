- Advertisement -

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara has approved the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the state Head of Service, Malam Mujitaba Isah, in Gusau on Monday.

The appointees are Dr Habib Yelwa, Mr Buhari Abdulkarim, Malam Aliyu Bello Maradun and Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Sani. Others are Messrs Sanusi Alhaji Mode, Garba Altine Dauran and Muhammad Adam.

Isah said the appointments took immediate effect.