Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies, for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end, the era of senseless and unprovoked killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP chairman’s comment was coming on the heels of the killing of the notorious cultist, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly called Don Waney.

Obuah also expressed optimism that the exit of Waney and two of his lieutenants would restore peace in the cult-ravaged LGA.

He noted that the recent visit of Governor Wike to Omoku, headquarters of ONELGA, after the slaughtering of some worshippers during the New Year cross-over service and the promise of a handsome reward to any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums, was a booster to the success recorded in killing the notorious criminal Waney and his gang members in Enugu State.

Obuah also gave the security agencies a pat on the back for displaying what he called ‘the highest professional skills’ in bursting the killer-gang without taking the lives of innocent persons during the encounter with the bandits.

He reiterated the preparedness of the PDP-controlled State government to continue to partner and give necessary logistics support to the security agencies in their efforts to make the State cult and crime-free.

The state PDP said the euphoria occasioned by the news of the death of the notorious kidnap kingpin, who was believed to be behind most of the criminal activities across ONELGA in past, is a pointer that the people had lived in fear in the area, and always prayed for the end of criminal activities.

Obuah described the death of Waney and his gang members as ‘God’s answer to the prayers of the peace-loving ONELGA people and the bereaved families of the victims of the New Year massacre victims’.

He, however, appealed to the security agencies not to rest on their oars until all forms of violent crimes and cult-related operations are wiped out in ONELGA.

Said he, “On our part, we will make sure every encouragement is given to the State government and the security agencies for a more secured and peaceful ONELGA and its citizens.

“May we also use this opportunity to warn all those who derive pleasure in promoting insecurity in the State, by politicising security matters and spreading false information and propaganda, to desist forthwith, to enable the security agents fish out the real enemies and perpetrators of these heinous crimes against our fatherland”, Obuah advised.