Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Monday in Lafia inaugurated 2 by 7.5 MVA power injection substation to boost electricity supply to the state capital and environs.

Al-Makura, while inaugurating the project in company of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said it was a dream come true for the people of Lafia and environs.

He said the project was constructed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) of the Federal Government.

The governor said that the project would go a long way in boosting the economy of the state through the expansion and sustainability of small scale businesses.

“As from today, the people within the state capital and environs would start benefiting from effective and efficient power supply because the burden of power on the Lafia substation would be reduced,’’ Al-Makura added.

Al-Makura also commended the Federal Government for various power expansion projects as well as the ongoing construction of a sub-station at Akurba in Lafia with a view to stepping down the 330kva power line running through the state.

Earlier, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, the Managing Director of NDPHC, said the project, which commenced in 2007, was completed about three years ago.

He said the project was, however, vandalised before it could be handed over and had to be rehabilitated by the company.

Ugbo said that the two 7.5 MVA power transformers at the station would inject 13 megawatts of electricity to the existing supply to Lafia and environs.

According to him, each of the 7.5 MVA power transformers will feed 15 units of 500kv distribution transformers, adding that a 500kv transformer have the capacity of supplying power to about 1,000 households.