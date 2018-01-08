- Advertisement -

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, chaired a security meeting over the escalating conflicts between Fulani militias and farmer in north central on Monday.

In attendance are Governors of Taraba, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Niger.

Also in attendance at the security meeting is the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

Dambazua stated that the country is going through a period of high criminality.

He outlined government’s programme to stem the tide of the attacks which he said might not have been carried out by herdsmen but by criminals operating under such guise.

Among the programme is the establishment of what he called Agro-rangers to protect agricultural investments.

He explained that Cattle Colonies akin to ranches would be established