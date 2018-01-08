- Advertisement -

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday advised the new members of staff in the agency to be discipline and hard working.

Onanuga gave the advice during the induction of 67 new members of staff held in Abuja.

He encouraged them to put in their best in the job as there was always a reward for hard work.

According to him, the main business of the agency is to sell information to its various subscribers.

Onanuga urged the inductees to write credible news that would sell the agency.

He also advised them to visit the free-to-read website of the agency as it would help them improve themselves in writing credible stories using the NAN house style.

Earlier, Hajiya Khadijat Lawal, Director, Finance and Accounts, advised the inductees to always live within their salary as collecting loan above their salary would put them on unnecessary pressure.

Lawal also urged the inductees to keep in a safe place, their appointment letters, as they could be called upon at any time to retrieve such for onward documentations.