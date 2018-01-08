- Advertisement -

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Monday screened Chairman, the state chapter of All Local Government Association of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Muhammad Bello-Dankande as commissioner.

Dankande is the current chairman of Bakura local government council in the state.

The screening followed a motion moved by the House leader, Alhaji Isah Abdulmumin (APC, Talata-Mafara North), on Monday during the assembly’s plenary.

He requested the House to screen, Dankande for appointment as a member of the state executive council.

Abdulmumin said that the nominee is well known by the people of the state apart from his current position as chairman of Bakura local government council, he is also the current ALGON chairman in the state.

The House leader, therefore, urged the members to agree with the motion and screen the nominee whose name was forwarded to the assembly by the state governor on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji who read the request letter of the governor at the plenary, said even though the assembly was on recess but because of the importance of the message from the governor, “we have to suspend it to attend to this message”.

Rikiji said the House had agreed to screen the nominee considering his years of experience and the services he rendered to the state in various capacities.

After deliberations, the speaker announced the confirmation of the nominee.

The nominee was elected as Bakura local government council chairman three times and appointed as caretaker of the council two times between 2000 and 2018