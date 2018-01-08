- Advertisement -

Governor Abdulazeez Yari Abubakar of Zamfara state has reshuffled his cabinet as part of his efforts to strengthen the working of government in the state.

This was even as the state House of Assembly has confirmed the state chairman of the Association of Local Government chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Alh Bello Dankande Gamji as a commissioner.

Until His confirmation by the House on Monday, Alh. Bello Dan Kande was the executive chairman of Bakura Local Government.

Speaker of the house Rt. Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji described Hon. Bello as an experienced civil servant and season politician.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi said the posting and redeployment of other commissioners takes immediate effect.

The current postings showed that former Water Resources Commissioner, Alhaji Sanda Muhammad Danjari is the new Information, Culture and Tourism Commissioner swapping with Alhaji Umar Jibo Bukkuyum who is now redeployed to Water Resources.

While, Former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Lawal M. Liman is the new Commissioner for Health and the former Commissioner, Alhaji Sule Adamu Gummi is moved to the ministry of Lands and Survey as the new Commissioner while Alhaji Idris Muhammad Keta is the new Commissioner for Rural and Community Development having moved from Ministry of Environment.