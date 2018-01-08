- Advertisement -

Mr Babatunde Abdulkareem, the Head of Political Science Department (HOD), Kwara State College of Education, Oro, has advised all tiers of government to prioritise road projects in order to reduce avoidable road crashes.

Abdulkareem gave this advice on Monday in Ilorin in an interview.

He said that Nigeria roads needed urgent attention, adding that many innocent Nigerians had lost their lives due to the terrible condition of the roads in the country.

According to him, Nigeria leaders show nonchalant attitudes to the bad state of the roads and this causes pains to many Nigerians.

“Government authorities should prioritise road projects by investing heavily in roads to save the lives of Nigerians. Nigeria has lost many people, including productive youths to accidents due to bad roads.

“Nigeria roads are now death traps, as there are many potholes everywhere on the roads .

“I don’t know why the representatives of the people in both the National and State Assemblies turn deaf ears to the plight of the masses.

“It is worrisome; government should know the importance of good transport system in a country as Nigeria.

“Bad roads affect the economic system, as there can’t be free flow of goods and services from the factories to the markets or from the farms to the markets.

“Our leaders must start to show concern for the lives of innocent Nigerians; they need to emulate the western world by making roads passable and safe for transportation,’’ he said.

The HOD, however, advised the public and private individuals to support governments in the best possible way to move the country forward.