The Nigerian military has appointed John Agim as its new director of defence information.

The military disclosed this in a statement by OO Ademosu, defence wing commander.

Agim is to take over from John Enenche.

“A new Director Defence Information has been appointed. He is Brigadier General John Agim. He replaced Major General John Enenche who is now Commandant Army War College, Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Brigadier General Agim was Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations. He has taken over with effect from 8 January 2018.”

Agim’s appointment is coming after a shake-up in the army that affected 399 senior officers.

Enenche was listed among those caught up in the shuffling, according to a statement by Sani Usman, army spokesperson.

“EJ Enenche, director defence information, is now commandant, Army War College Nigeria, while JA Agim takes over as acting director, defence information,” the statement read.