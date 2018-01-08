- Advertisement -

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday presided over the first meeting of the Economic Management Team for the year.

Osinbajo is the chairman of the team that has relevant ministers and other top government officials as members.

The meeting was held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed that the oil and gas sector as well as pension matters were top on the agenda of the meeting.

Akande reiterated the present administration’s assurance that things would get better for the country.

He promised that the government will continue to work hard to make things better.

He wrote, “Vice-President Osinbajo opens the week presiding over first 2018 Economic Management Team meeting of Buhari administration.

“It’s a full house and time to ramp up and consolidate.

“Oil and gas sector, pension, Family Homes Fund and other issues top the agenda.

“We”ll keep working hard, things must get better.”