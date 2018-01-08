- Advertisement -

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has said that only ranching of cattle can avert bloodletting occasioned by feud between cattle rearers and their host communities.

The bishop who expressed grave concern over the incessant attacks and killing of members of communities in states in Nigeria by cattle herders said Nigeria must join the rest of the world in embracing modern methods of rearing cattle.

Ezeokafor who fielded questions from journalists at the Blessed Iwene Tansi’s Catholic Parish, Ebenebe, in Awka North Council area of Anambra State, called for a revolution in the system of rearing cattle for livelihood.

He said, “With population explosion and people maintaining improved method of living and feeding, meat had become a lucrative business.

“Developed countries such as Ireland, Israel and Korea that have small landmass, adopted ranching in their meat supply, and with that improved method, cattle were confined in enclosures. In this way, they are able to make their cattle yield quality and quantity meat and milk.”

He added that Israel with a large influx of pilgrims to their Holy places regularly, still had food sufficiency and were able to meet the demands of food and meat supply to their tourism industry.

He described cattle rearing and meat supply as a lucrative business, noting that those who engaged in it were assured of buoyant economic empowerment.

The bishop called on Southeastern governors to expose Igbo youths to mechanized system of rearing cattle by ranching, noting that it would help to restrict Fulani cattle herders’ encroachment into community farmlands.

“Igbo Youths should get engaged in it as business enterprise.

“When herdsmen revolutionize animal husbandry with modern method of feeding the cattle with improved animal feeds in ranches, and eventually make better breeds with less primitive rigours of roaming about in the forest and farm lands, the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen would be motivated to do same.”