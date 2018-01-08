- Advertisement -

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday urged Lagosians to submit themselves to God and enter the New Year with positive expectations.

Ambode made the call at the 2018 annual thanksgiving service of Lagos State Government, themed “Ceaseless Praise”.

He said the successes recorded by the state was not as a result of what the government had done, but by the special grace of God.

Ambode said that when Nigeria went through economic recession, Lagos experienced economic boom because of prayers and religious leaders who had continually interceded for the states before God.

The governor said the state had not failed to annually thank God, aside seeking His face for blessings and the impact was very evident.

He said this was because while other states and the country was going through economic recession and experiencing insecurity, Lagos enjoyed economic boom, peace and tranquility.

“As a State, we have always called on God for guidance, protection and sustenance and He has always answered us. Our God will never fail us. He has never failed us and because of this we are entering the New Year with confidence and positive expectations.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have called on God at the beginning of the year and our prayers have been prophetic as He always granted our desires beyond our expectations,” he said.

Ambode therefore urged residents to continue to give Him praise and thanksgiving and He that would continue to bless and provide for them and the state.

“In this New Year, we submit to Him again and I am confident that irrespective of whatever is happening elsewhere, our state and all our people will continue to excel in peace, good health, prosperity, love and joy.

“God will continue to shower His blessings on us as a state and our families and homes will experience new and wonderful milestones by His grace.

“It is my prayer that as we come to His Gates and Courts with thanksgiving and with praises today, He will release His blessings upon us, guide and direct our path and lead us through the year successfully,” Ambode said.

In his sermon, General Overseer of the Reedeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, admonished Nigerians to draw closer to God, assuring that when they do so, they will continue to enjoy special favours and blessings from God.

Dignitaries who graced the service included Ambode and his wife; first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, and his wife; Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal; and Sen. Ganiyu Solomon.

Others were Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Rev. Adebola Ademowo and Bishop Mike Okonkwo, among others.