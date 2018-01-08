- Advertisement -

A lawmaker in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called for intense measures that will produce de-radicalization of all militants and aggressor groups or individual as continued incidence of bloodletting being experienced in the country was not acceptable.

Similarly, he advocated implementations of policies and reports that will de-escalate tension and conflicts in the country.

Oyintiloye, who represents Obokun state constituency in the Assembly, made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on the attacks that welcomed the New Year especially in Ondo, Benue, Kaduna and River states.

The lawmaker who condemned these attacks said citizens of heterogeneous society such as Nigeria must learn to tolerate one another and pursue common goals in the area of development, peace and prosperity.

“We must ensure that this blood-letting, and all act of barbarism stop, human life is precious, no one has the right to cut short life of other people.”

Oyintiloye who emphasize that there was the need for all inclusive peace conference that will bring all issues of conflicts to the front burner said game blame will not solve the problem but brutal honesty, openness, justice and fairness.

He expressed confidence in the ability of President Mohammodu Buhari APC led Administration and the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria and Security Agencies to address all conflicts issues as well as Militia Groups and Herdsmen syndrome.

Oyintiloye, however, urged Nigerians to embrace peaceful living, shun hate speeches and support the government in the fight against terrorism.