The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has decried the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by marauding herdsmen across the country.

Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude (PFN) national president, in a press statement in Benin City, expressed worry over the manner these herdsmen continue to kill innocent Nigerians with reckless abandon and precision and escape justice with ease.

A case in point, according to him, is the resumption of massacre of innocent citizens in Benue and Kaduna states.

The PFN calls on the Federal Government to wake up to her responsibility and treat these herdsmen as terrorists and fight them in the same zeal they fought Boko Haram and bring them to justice immediately.

The PFN is deeply concerned at the lackluster approach of security agencies in bringing these mayhem to an end.

Dr. Omobude stated that the PFN is greatly disturbed by the constant killing of Nigerians by the rampaging herdsmen and urged the Federal Government to tackle the nagging problem decisively by bringing the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to justice.

“PFN believes it’s time our security forces performed their primary duty of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians. Government at various levels should stop paying lip service to tackling the atrocities committed by these herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, nationwide.

“This decimation of communities with destruction of lives and properties must stop. It must be stated now and clear that it is in our collective interest to maintain peace as no group has a monopoly of violence.

“PFN calls on the Federal Government to act and act fast in stopping the perpetuators of these crimes across the country and bring them to book.

“PFN however calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to exercise restraint even in the face of provocative and unwholesome activities of armed herdsmen and keep praying for peace and unity of Nigeria.”