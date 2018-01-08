- Advertisement -

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on youths to shun cultism, and other anti-socio vices, saying education remains the best legacy parents and guardians can bestow on their children and wards.

Ugwuanyi, who gave the advice yesterday, while commissioning a security building and two giant school gates erected and donated by Old Boys Association of Boys High School, Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, urged every parent to keep close watch on the activities of their children and be more security conscious, so as to safeguard lives and property.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman of the Post-Primary School Management Board, PPSMB, Nestor Ezenwe, also lauded the Old Boys of the College for paying attention to their Alma Mater.

“There is need for the youths to embrace education with vigour for national development. Education remains the positive way to overcome poverty and ignorance,” he said.

He appealed to other associations and well-meaning individuals to support good projects in their communities, adding that his administration would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

The President-General of the association, Mazi Obiora Michael Nweke, explained that the gesture, worth over millions of naira, was as a result of the porous security nature of the school which allows strangers to enter the school at will, thereby placing the lives of teachers and students in the school at risk.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Nkiru Ochinawata, who was present at the formal presentation of the structure, said she was overwhelmed with joy with the project the Old Boys Association has given to the school.

Also speaking, the founding President-General of the Association, Mr Patrick Obiora Okaibe, said the import of the AGM of the Association is to discuss issues concerning the school and how to initiate projects that will better develop the school.