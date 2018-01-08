- Advertisement -

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, admonished Nigerians to live a lifestyle of praising God, even in the face of challenges confronting them.

Speaking during the Church’s annual thanksgiving at its national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye assured the congregation that a conscious attitude of offering thanksgiving to God for what he has done in the past would guarantee a better future for them.

Preaching on message titled: The Power of Gratitude, he admonished: ”Do allow what you don’t have to blindfold you to what you already have. Do not forget where you started from and how far God has brought you.

“There are few people among us who cannot understand why God is so good to us. Considering our background, parents, our abilities, we find it difficult to understand how God has been so gracious to us.

“Let us learn to appreciate God. In what ways are we better than those that have died? How can we explain God’s safety while traveling without any record of accident, provision of food, for sound sleep and good health? Was there any special thing we did last year to experience God’s favour and mercy?”

Earlier, he declared an 80-day prayer and fasting spiritual exercise of the church, during the annual Minister’s Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp.

He explained that the first phase of the spiritual exercise would kick off on January 11, 2018 and ends on March 1, 2018, while the second phase would commence from July 1, 2018 through July 30, 2018.