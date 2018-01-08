- Advertisement -

King Okpoitari Diongoli, the monarch of Opokuma Kingdom in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has added his voice to the call for the dissolution of the current board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Already, the first-class traditional ruler has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking an end to the alleged politicisation of tenure of the current board of the commission.

He said though everybody had a right to opinions on issues, the recent agitation by the people of Bayelsa State for the dissolution of the board and the appointment of a Bayelsa indigene as the managing director was a call for equity, fairness and justice.

Diongoli, in the letter addressed to Buhari, dated January 6, 2018, urged the President to see the issue of the tenure of the NDDC’s board and management as a creation of an act of Parliament and, therefore, should not be exposed to the whims and caprices of a group, individuals or even a state for whatever reasons.

He said he resorted to using the unconventional means of an open letter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen via electronic mail on Sunday, to intimate the President of an orchestrated plan by some individuals especially from Bayelsa to deprive the state of what was her legitimate right by advocating the elongation of the tenure of the board.

Diongoli said, “I have watched with keen interest the ongoing but very disturbing, disheartening and repugnant conversation on whether or not, the tenure of the current board and management of the NDDC has expired.

“Arising from the above sir, is the question of whether Bayelsa State, whose turn it is to produce the next Managing Director of the board should jettison the idea or not? As a senior citizen, a critical stakeholder in the Bayelsa project and monarch, I am under obligation to voice my concern over the ongoing dialogue.”