The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release its findings on the petition in which allegation of N2 billion fraud was leveled against the University of Ilorin’s management.

In a release entitled, “Impunity and disregard for the Rule of Law: the Cases of the University of Ilorin, Kogi State University and Lagos State University,” signed by Dr. Ade Adejumo, the Coordinator of Ibadan Zone, ASUU lamented that it was unfortunate that the EFCC has not submitted its findings on the petition submitted to it over a year ago.

Dr. Adejumo also called for the recall of all sacked and victimised ASUU members at the Kogi State University, Lagos State University and University of Ilorin.

ASUU said it would continue to expose corruption in universities despite victimisation of its members and called on President Buhari to check the growing impunity at the UNILORIN.

The union wondered why the anti-corruption agencies including ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and EFCC have failed to bring the administrations of Professors Ishaq Oloyede and Abdulganiyu Ambali as Vice Chancellors of University of Ilorin to justice despite substantial evidence, which nailed them on corruption issues.

ASUU said that the failure of the anti-corruption agencies to make public their investigations on the petition has made a mockery of the whistle blowing policy of the Buhari administration and allowed impunity to thrive while the whistle blowers, Drs. Kayode Afolayan and Solomon Oyelekan were sacked for daring to expose corruption at UNILORIN.

While the union appealed to the Visitor to the University of Ilorin to prevail on the council to recall sacked officials of the union, it called for a “special probe panel of men and women of integrity to look into the books of past administrations in Unilorin.”

Dr. Adejumo also noted that it was worrisome that the Lagos State University went ahead to sack its members (Drs. Isaac Akinloye and Adebowale Adeyemi-suenu) over allegations of altering students’ results and demanding money from students without proven evidence beyond reasonable doubt and asked Governor Ambode to intervene.

“In a country where universities are short of qualified academic staff, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state terminated the appointment of 120 members of our union and got unqualified persons to impart the knowledge they do not possess. ASUU believes in the rule of law and would continue to expose the dangers of the criminality that is currently going on in these universities despite victimisation of our members. We call on the visitors in these universities to stop the impunity and recall the sacked lecturers,” the union said.