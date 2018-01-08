- Advertisement -

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, elder statesman and chieftain of Afenifere, on Sunday said the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should cover their faces in shame over the handling of the recent killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state.

Adebanjo who described the latest wave of insecurity in the country as worrisome also criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the latest wave of killings in the country saying his silence over the atrocities perpetrated by the herdsmen is unfortunate.

Speaking, he said “I want to say that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should cover their faces in shame. A similar incident to what happened in Benue happened on the same day in Rivers State where some people coming from church were killed by suspected gunmen”.

“Human lives are being wasted on daily basis in Nigeria. The most unfortunate thing is that these things are happening when we have a retired military general as the President of the country and he cannot do anything”.

“To me, he is completely confused and don’t know what to do about it. When he came into power, one of the issues he promised to tackle is the growing insecurity in the country, but we don’t see that happening right now. They told us that Boko Haram insurgency that has killed many people in the north-east of the country has been decimated but you have heard how they are still attacking and killing people including security agents in some communities of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states”.

“The Fulani herdsmen have been carrying AK 47 around which they have used to kill and destroy properties. Unfortunately; the government has not called any of them to order one day. We are not aware that AK 47 is what they are now using to train their cows and other animals”.

“Hardly can you see any state that has not experienced the deadly attack of the herdsmen and the government continues to keep mum over the matter. Because they have not been confronted and brought to face the law by security agencies, they continue to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians as if there is no government in power”.