About 55 per cent of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, have been registered in the newly introduced Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, so far and those who have not been registered will not get February salary.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna, while addressing newsmen at the opening of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Directors of Internal Audit in Kano on Thursday.

“Unfortunately most reforms that you undertake you come across resistance. We have had resistance from ASUU on the implementation of the IPPIS and I am happy to report that at least up to 55 percent of ASUU members are registered and the ones that are not getting their February salary” the minister declared.





Speaking on the need for the IPPIS system, the minister said the system has helped in identifying over seventy thousand ghost workers in the Federal civil service and is hoping to make the system free of ghost workers in the future.

“It is in eliminating ghost workers because you register on the IPPIS using biometrics and we are currently working with the office of the head of the service to link up the IPPIS HR management module with the payroll itself. It will help us better maximise the efficiency of the system.

“I know that we have up to 70,000 ghost workers that have been identified in this process and we hope that we will come to a time when we will say that we have no ghost workers,” Shamsuna said.

She praised the Muhammadu Buhari regime for its high-level commitment to public financial management which has maximised transparency and efficiency.