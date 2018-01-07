- Advertisement -

The Rivers State Government has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari ‘for not playing politics’ with the murder of about 23 people in the state on New Year day.

The state government also thanked the president and security agencies for the killing of Prince Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wani or Don Waney.

Mr. Igwedibia is the alleged mastermind of the killing of about 23 people on New Year day in Omoku Rivers State. The victims were coming from a church service when they were murdered.

The suspect was killed on Saturday in Enugu where he had gone to hide after the incident, the army said on Sunday. Two of his alleged accomplices were also killed.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Emma Okah, the Rivers State Government said “the success recorded in the operations that ended Don Wani and his men is a victory for the law abiding people in the state.”

“It underscores the desirability of honest partnership and synergy between the government and security agencies as well as the public in tackling security problems in the state.

“This victory gladdens our heart and we remain more committed in the fight against crimes and will continue to support the police and all security agencies in the onerous task of securing our dear Rivers State and her people,” Mr Okah said.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for not playing politics with the Omoku massacre but gave a matching order which galvanised the efforts of the 6 Div of Nigeria Army, the DSS, police and everybody or agency who played a role to avenge the death of the innocent people killed in Omoku on 1st January, 2018.

“The success of our collective effort has shown that there is no hiding place for the wicked.”