Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday said Lagos experienced economic boom and growth despite recession last year because of prayer from the people of the State.

The governor spoke at the annual thanksgiving service at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Ambode, since the inception of this administration, it had called on God at the beginning of the year and “our prayers have been prophetic as He always granted our desires beyond our expectations.

“At a time when the nation was in recession, our State was experiencing economic growth and while there was insecurity in other places, Lagos remains calm and peaceful.

“This is not as a result of what the Government has done but by the special grace of God. And all we need to do is continue to give Him praise and thanksgiving and He will continue to bless and provide for us as Lagosians and a State.”

The governor said the essence of the service was to acknowledge the supreme power of God in “our affairs; as a State and as individuals because we know that it is not by our strength or good deeds but by His Grace that we are witnesses to this New Year 2018.

“As a State, we have always called on God for guidance, protection and sustenance and He has always answered us. Our God will never fail us. He has never failed us and because of this we are entering the New Year with confidence and positive expectations.”

Ambode added that in this New Year, “we submit to Him again and I am confident that irrespective of whatever is happening elsewhere, our State and all our people will continue to excel in peace, good health, prosperity, love and joy. God will continue to shower His blessings on us as a State and our families and homes will experience new and wonderful milestones by His grace.”