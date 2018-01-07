- Advertisement -

A clergyman, Tajan Moltok, has said that Nigerians would not carry over the hardships of 2017 to 2018.

Moltok, who is the Resident Pastor of the Shepherd House International Assembly, Jos branch, gave this assurance on Sunday in Jos.

Moltok spoke at the Church’s anointing service to empower members for 2018.

He said many people encountered financial, social, medical and spiritual challenges in 2017, which impeded them from recording tangible achievements.

According to him, this trend will not continue in 2018.

He said that God revealed to him that marriages would be tempted but God, through his anointing, would preserve and strengthen homes.

The pastor, therefore, urged the people to pray for their marriages and their loved ones.

‘‘In my personal retreat, God revealed that demons have been released to ravage homes through divorce, misunderstandings but try to resist the devil,’’ he said.

The cleric said that there would be restoration of losses experienced by many Nigerians over the past years in 2018.

‘‘God will release grace to heal broken homes and give better jobs to those who have lost out.

‘‘Opportunities will also be restored in a thousandfold,’’ he added.

The sermon, which was entitled: ‘Manifestation of Anointing’, admonished Christians to live a godly life and make Christ their pillar of strength at all times.

He explained that anointing could remove burdens through the unstoppable power of God.

The pastor encouraged Nigerians to pray and fast fervently this 2018 to seek God’s favours, protection and guidance.