Olipede Ezekiel Dare, the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Local Government Pensions Board, was at the weekend arrested and whisked away by the operatives of the Special Frauds Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Sources attributed Olipede’s arrest to the series of fraud-related cases he was allegedly involved in when he was a director at Owo Local Government.

It was learnt that he had been a guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) over the alleged misappropriation of a sum of N60m SURE-P funds.

The money was allegedly misappropriated by the council officials while Olipede was the Director of Local Government (DLG).

He was promoted to the position of PS and sworn in by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in December 2017.

The PS reportedly resisted arrest initially and threatened to mobilise the people around against anti-graft agents.

All efforts to obtain reaction of Femi Joseph, the spokesperson of the state police command, failed as he could not be reached on phone.