The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday raised the alarm over the alleged disappearance of one of its leaders in Enugu, Mr. Chidiebere Agbo, vowing to sustain the agitation for the rebirth of Biafra Republic.

The organisation challenged the nation’s security agencies to give account of the whereabouts of the said Agbo said to have remained incommunicado for almost one year now.

Coordinator of IPOB for Enugu Province, ‎Mazi Livinus Ugwuoke, said that Agbo disappeared in the prelude to IPOB’s peaceful solidarity march in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump of United States of America on February 20, 2017.

Ugwuoke said that Agbo was one of IPOB’s intelligence leaders who was galvanising the group’s members in Enugu State for the Port Harcourt rally before his sudden disappearance in February 2017.

He said he suspected that the Nigeria security agents who have always pursued IPOB members are the only ones who could account for Agbo’s whereabouts.