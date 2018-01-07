- Advertisement -

The leader of Hausa community in the Ebonyi State, Danjuma Gambo, has identified migrant herdsmen as cause of problem for Fulani herdsmen in South East and other host communities.

He explained the presence of herdsmen in South West was because grasses in the North were currently dry.

He spoke at a meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, during a meeting with leaders of herdsmen in the state and the Sarki of Hausa community in the state.

He noted that “the migrant herdsmen are always armed to the teeth and can strike at any slightest provocation”.

Gambo also said “the migrant herdsmen move about from long distances and will soon start coming down the east to feed their cows as grasses which the cattle feed on have all died off in the North.”

This is as a group, Ochie Igbo, warned that it would not tolerate herdsmen invasion in the South East.

It said the warning became imperative in view of the recent Benue killings by suspected herdsmen.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Board of Trustees of Ochie Igbo, Okoro Benedict, called on the herdsmen leaders to fish out the migrant herdsmen alleged of causing troubles in their midst.

He noted that the union would not be happy if any community in the South East is invaded by the herdsmen.

Okoro said: “We don’t want herdsmen invasion in South East, we won’t tolerate any attack by herdsmen on our people. We are saying this because there is always an informant in your midst communicating with the so called migrant herdsmen.

“If you want your business to grow, fish-out those in your midst who are habouring the migrants, don’t pretend you don’t know them. You know them, there are people in your midst who communicate with the migrants who are passing. Nobody wonders in the bush aimlessly, they are wanderers for a purpose. Why hasn’t herdsmen invaded Ekiti? It is because the herdsmen and the host communities agreed to live in peace and that is what we are saying.”