Itsekiri in Delta State has commended the Federal Government for intervening in the looming controversy over the naming of the Maritime University site in Delta state, noting that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), affirmation of the change of name from Okerenkoko to Okerenghigho is an uncontested one.

The Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Warri, while expressing Itsekiri’s position on the development.

“All relevant legal documents, court judgments and history supports the fact that the site of the Maritime university in Warri South West local government area, belongs to Itsekiri.

“It is not surprising that the current Attorney General did the needful by affirming Itsekiri’s ownership of the university site based on court judgment.

“We are not against the university, but what is worth doing is worth doing well.

The Ologbotsere also enjoined all to embrace peace and let the university move forward while noting that anyone trying to ferment trouble through unguarded utterances and threats of violence should be brought before the law.