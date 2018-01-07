- Advertisement -

Southern Kaduna People in the Diaspora (SOKAD) has urged the inhabitants of troubled communities in the southern part of the state to defend themselves against further attacks by Fulani herdsmen and unknown gunmen.

SOKAD, yesterday, accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of inaction over renewed killings in Southern Kaduna few days to Christmas and New Year, saying it encourages the perpetrators to continue.

The group called on all Southern Kaduna communities to defend themselves against further attacks, warning that Kaduna was becoming a failed state.

In a statement released from Gainesville, Florida, U.S.A., SOKAD urged the Federal Government to live up to expectations by securing the lives of millions of innocent citizens in the communities.

Signed by its President, Dr. Freeman Kamuru, the statement reads in part: “Once again, the Southern Kaduna people were robbed of the joy of celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, by series of killings and assassinations at the hands of wicked and evil men who have continued their jihad against us.

“These sons of Satan and haters of everything good, chose to strike at peaceful, defenseless and innocent people in their homes during this holy time of celebration, reflection and thanksgiving. The evildoers killed on Christmas Eve. El-Rufai did nothing. Emboldened by this inaction and silence, they struck again on Christmas Day. Still, El-Rufai did nothing. More emboldened, they assassinated the paramount ruler of the people of Numana, Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his dear wife and family members on the eve of the New Year.

“Not done, they again invaded the palace of the paramount ruler of Ikulu land in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA,) Agom Ikulu, Mr. Yohana Sidi Kukah, and abducted him for ransom unchallenged.