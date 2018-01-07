- Advertisement -

The military has claimed it dealt a heavy blow to terrorists earlier in the week, when it bombarded Boko Haram structures in Sambisa Forest.

A statement by Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja, yesterday, said many of the terrorists were killed in the renewed clearance operation begun on January 3, 2018.

He said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole dropped series of bombs on Boko Haram during an air interdiction with Nigerian Army troops. The Army coordinated ground operations. It released several rockets from its multi-barrel rocket launcher. Many of these hit the insurgents, killing some of them and causing a few survivors to flee in disarray.

He added that on the same day, the Air Task Force conducted air interdiction on another hideout near Camp Zairo.

He explained that the ongoing combined clearance operations by the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army were aimed at preventing full-scale resurgence of Boko Haram in Sambisa.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Army said it killed many Boko Haram members belonging to the Mamman Nur faction, while several others surrendered in the Lake Chad region.

Recall that the Nigerian Army, on Friday, said it injured the factional leader of the group, while one of his wives was killed.

A statement by Deputy Director Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the continued onslaught on Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region caused over 1000 members of the group, including high-ranking commanders to surrender.