Churches have been urged to check the alarming rate of divorce in the society through regular counselling of couples, especially after marriage.

This is to reduce the cases of divorce that is becoming alarming.

The admonition was made by Sir, (Col.) Kunle Falayi, during the Thanksgiving Mass Service at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Akure, organised to mark 50th years Anniversary of his marriage to Lady Caroline Olufunke Falayi.

Falayi noted that limiting counselling only to the period of courtship had contributed to the increased cases of my divorce in the church.

He said that “the statistical data available indicated that the rate of divorce in our society is alarming.

According to him “much attention was given to counselling on courtship, but that ended right after the couples had taken their marriage vows.

”Young couples should have patience, a lot of them don’t have patience and this leads to a lot of divorce because in the beginning they are infatuated by men with flashy things like cars, houses and good things whereas they are empty barrels.

“Divorce everywhere because they don’t have the peace of the lord, they don’t have proper love and this is responsible for all these various divorces these days and little quarrel will lead to divorce

“All these women always look for liberty and freedom, they will say they have equal right with men and with that claiming equal rights with their husbands and this is not what the holy book teaches about marriage.

“There is need for more orientation for our women and young men and parents needs to educate their children on this issue while the church too has a great work to do in this area.”

On the secret of his marriage, Falayi said “the secret of my marital life is because I needed peace right from the beginning of my life and since the beginning of my life I have been pursing peace and that’s why I have decided to marry only one wife and that one wife, come rain come shine I have been trying to maintain the one wife.

“Even when I left the civil , as graduate I left teaching and went to join the military I still continue to maintain my one wife, there are a lot of temptation I resisted it. The secret is that you have to be prayerful, honest, determined and remain focused”

The wife, Caroline also said despite all the challenges she has no single regret marrying her husband saying “from the very first day I met him I know that this will be my life partner”.

The bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Jude Arogundade, decried the spate of youths involvememt in robbery cases in the country.

Arogundade lamented that youths have derailed and taken to vices that are ungodly and detrimental to their future.

“Our youths don’t want to work again, truth is lacking, robbery is now fashionable. No more value.”

He therefore advised the youths to slow down and retrace their steps noting that if care was not taken their future may be jeopardise.