The military said on Saturday that more fighter jets had been deployed in Sambisa Forest, and the Lake Chad region of Borno State, adding that some Boko Haram terrorists were killed in the process.

The operation, which started on Wednesday saw the deployment of two fighter jets and two attack helicopters. It was jointly coordinated by the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army.

This is just as the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has yet to comment on any deployment to tackle the herdsmen’s killings in Benue State and the reported violence in Adamawa State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen. Sani Usman, when contacted to know why the army had not deployed more troops in Benue, said, “I will not tell you. Do I have to tell you why? I am not under any obligation to tell you why.”

But the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said, “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole and the army commenced clearance of discovered Boko Haram terrorist locations in Njimia, in the Sambisa area.

“Accordingly, NAF fighter aircraft were detailed to attack the location and each of the aircraft took turns to attack structures occupied by the terrorists. The force also conducted air interdiction on another hideout near Camp Zairo.