- Advertisement -

Anglophone Cameroonian rebels claimed that the leader of their dreamed Ambazonia Republic and nine others were abducted by gunmen in Abuja the Nigerian capital on 5 January.

According to a statement circulated today, the rebels believed the gunmen came all the way from Cameroon, which may trigger a diplomatic row between Nigeria and its neighbour if found true.

There was no official reaction from Nigerian security forces or the Nigerian government yet.

Abducted was Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, described as the interim president of the dreamed Ambazonia Republic.

Those abducted with him were: Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Chairman of the Southern Cameroons National Council (SCNC), Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Henry Kimeng, Prof. Awasum, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga, Mr. Tassang Wilfred, Barrister Eyambe Elias, Dr. Ojong Okongho and Barrister Nalowa Bih.

The Cameroonians were holding a meeting at Nera Hotels in Abuja at about 7.30 pm on Friday when the gunmen arrived, the statement claimed.

“The President and his team were in a High Command meeting in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria at the time the Cameroon Gunmen showed up at the Hotel. The meeting started at around 5pm, Nigerian time. At around 7:30PM, the gunmen came into the Hotel and abducted all of them including the President.

“The meeting was scheduled to discuss the Southern Cameroons Refugee crisis in Nigeria and to galvanize relief support for housing, medical and feeding in anticipation of the approaching rainy season”, the rebel group said.

It said the Nigerian Government of Nigeria has been notified of the incident and it is currently investigating the situation.

The Interim Government of the Southern Cameroons calls on all Southern Cameroonians to remain calm as it pursues investigations.

“Southern Cameroonians continue to be victims of extra judicial killings orchestrated by President Paul Biya and his henchmen.

“President Paul Biya and his henchmen must know that Southern Cameroonians will continue to assert their right to self-determination and will hold Paul Biya to account on all the killings of Southern Cameroonians.

“We call on Nigerian authorities to address this issue immediately and ensure that the Cameroun Government does not do any harm to them. We also call on the Nigerian authorities to investigate this threat against its sovereignty by La Republique du Cameroun.

“We call on the Nigerian government to guarantee the security of the more than 20,000 Southern Cameroonian refugees in various camps in Nigeria,” the rebel group said.