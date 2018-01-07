- Advertisement -

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, and General Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, have said it will not be a bad idea if senior citizens intervene to bring an end to violence and the spate of killings in the country.

They spoke against the backdrop of the bloodshed that took place in Rivers and Benue states on January 1, 2017 with the attendant loss of many lives.

Yakassai noted that such intervention would foster unity and assist the Federal Government in resolving critical national issues, especially if such intervention becomes regular.

Yakassai said: “It will engender national unity if such meetings shall be held not just once, but as regularly as possible to promote mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

“Such a meeting can be of help to the government of the day to be kept abreast of happenings in the country and proper possible solutions to critical national issues for consideration by government. I will endorse such an initiative,” Yakassai stated.

Also speaking, ACF’s General Secretary, Sani said such intervention by the senior citizens could bring an end to violence and killings.

“Anything that can stop violence and killings in the polity or across the country would be welcome by most Nigerians. But, you cannot in good conscience say the socio-cultural groups of ACF, Ohanaeze and Afenifere, as well as religious groups and traditional leaders have been reticent over the killings.

“These groups have been loud in condemning the killings-be they by insurgents, clashes between herdsmen and farmers, cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery as well as ritual killings. Yet the killings continue.

“I think the problems may have to do with the challenges posed by economic hardship that comes with unemployment faced by the youths. But, our youths need to know that they have a lot to lose by constant resort to violence to vent their concerns and frustrations,” he said.