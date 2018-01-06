- Advertisement -

Six persons were on Saturday killed in a fresh attack on a Tiv settlement by suspected Fulani armed militia in Benue State.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Moses Yamu, confirmed the attack in a chat with newsmen.

However, he has not been able to ascertain the number of casualties in the attack.

The bloody attack took place at a settlement called Tse-Kimbir in Logo local government area of the state.

A member of the community, Prince Cephas Hough, said that the marauders armed with AK 47 rifles stormed Tse-Kimbir settlement in the early hours of Saturday.

He said they went from house to house and robbed the inhabitants of their valuables before shooting six people dead.

Those killed in the attack were – Kwaghve Baaki, Terhemen Kwaghve, Ioryue Tsehemba, Zahemen Tsavkuleve, Ahemba Shaku and a visitor who reportedly came from Nongov, in Guma local government area of the state.