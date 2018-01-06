- Advertisement -

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS) has condemned the gruesome murder of farmers in Benue State by herdsmen.

It called on the Federal Government to label marauding herdsmen across the country a terrorist group.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Okereafor Bestman Opeyemi, and made available on Saturday.

The student body described the killings as barbaric and callous, saying the activities of the herdsmen remained a big threat to democracy.

“The National Association Of Nigerian Students condemns in all totality the New Year herdsmen attack on residents of Benue state, leaving at least 33 people dead and several others injured, thereby causing residents to flee the State to seek refuge in Nasarawa State.

“We consider the heartless and cruel activities of the herdsmen as a threat to our democracy, and call on the Presidency to declare the herdsmen as a terrorist group and be treated as such without delay.

“NANS condoles with the family, and relatives of affected victims as well as the Benue State government; may God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, as we call on security agents to take prompt action aimed at bringing the perpetrators to book”, the statement said.