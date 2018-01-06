- Advertisement -

Mr Daniel Gaggah, the National President, Moro’a Development Association (MDA) has advised the Kaduna State Government to come up with a holistic strategy for addressing the security challenges in the area.

Gaggah gave the advice on Saturday while speaking at the Moro’a Annual Cultural celebration held at Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

He said the call became necessary owing to the need for the people of the area to return to their farms.

According to him, the security challenges in the area are having a negative impact on the way of life of the people.

“The people of Takad, Kagoro and Atyap chiefdoms are still battling with security challenges which if not checked would find their way back into our land.”

On education, he said although the disengagement of teachers in the state was with a view to reshaping the sector, a sizable number of teachers from the community were affected with many of them “still struggling to come to terms with”.

He, therefore, urged the state government to review its recruitment arrangements so that it would be able to re-absorb a significant number of disengaged indigenes of the community.

On agriculture, he urged the government to support the community to enable it to improve on the already high yielding crop varieties they were producing.

He identified such high-yielding crops as rice, ginger, groundnuts, Irish potatoes, soya beans, and Yam, among others.

“Our people are willing to key into government program that are aimed towards providing assistance to farmers in order to boost agricultural production in the state,’’ he said.